Leader of Philippine group sympathetic to IS group killed

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say they have killed a leader of suspected sympathizers of the Islamic State group and apprehended three others in a clash after the men resisted arrest at a beach resort in the south.

Senior Supt. Leonardo Suan said Jaafar Maguid, leader of a small armed group called Ansar Al Khilafah Philippines, died in Thursday’s shootout in southern Sarangani Province. Three of his followers were arrested.

Suan said the shooting happened after police went to check reports from civilians about the presence of armed men.

A number of other Islamic groups in the southern Philippines, including Abu Sayyaf, have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, but the military says there has been no sign of a direct collaboration between Filipino gunmen and militants in Syria and Iraq.

