Janet Jackson confirms pregnancy at age 50

NEW YORK (AP) — Janet Jackson has confirmed she’s pregnant at 50.

The star showed off her baby bump in a photo Wednesday, smiling in a white dress and cradling her belly.

She told People, “We thank God for our blessing.”

In April, Jackson said she was postponing her Unbreakable World Tour the following month to focus on “planning” a family with husband Wissam Al Mana.

She has kept a low profile since but was recently spotted shopping for baby gear at a London furniture store.

