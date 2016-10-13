Janet Jackson confirms pregnancy at age 50

NEW YORK (AP) — Janet Jackson has confirmed she’s pregnant at 50.

The star showed off her baby bump in a photo Wednesday, smiling in a white dress and cradling her belly.

Janet Jackson accepts the ultimate icon: music dance visual award at the BET Awards in Los Angeles 2015. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
She told People, “We thank God for our blessing.”

In April, Jackson said she was postponing her Unbreakable World Tour the following month to focus on “planning” a family with husband Wissam Al Mana.

She has kept a low profile since but was recently spotted shopping for baby gear at a London furniture store.

