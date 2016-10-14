HM King taken to Grand Palace

4:45 p.m. – A van carrying the body of King Bhumibol Adulyadej led a procession of royals from the hospital where he died to the Grand Palace in the center of Bangkok’s historic district.

Monks sat with the casket in the blue-and-white Mercedes van, which was followed by a yellow van carrying Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and his sister Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. The convoy traveled across the majestic Chao Phraya River.

HM the King died on Thursday at 88 after battling various illnesses for the best part of a decade. His body will lie at a temple in the Grand Palace complex for people to pay their respects. No date has been set for the cremation under Buddhist rites.

Thousands of people lined both sides of the road Friday, sobbing openly in a display of their devotion and love for the monarch who reigned for 70 years.