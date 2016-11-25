Greece: 2 dead as fire rages through refugee camp

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police say two people have died on the Greek island of Lesbos and two others were seriously injured after a fire raged through a refugee camp used for migrants facing deportation back to Turkey.

Police early Friday said the fire at Moria refugee camp started by a cooking gas canister and that the victims were a young boy and an older woman. Two others were hospitalized, including another child, with extensive burns, an officer told The Associated Press.

He asked not to be identified because he is not authorized to speak to the news media.

The fire was put out but the extent of the damage was not immediately clear. Migrants at the camp clashed with police during the evacuation.

Protests have repeatedly occurred at overcrowded deportation camps.

