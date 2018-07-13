Germany criticizes Trump’s provocative words

Londaon (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s trip to Europe 2:15 p.m. (all times local):

Germany’s current and former foreign ministers are criticizing comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump about their country and European allies.

In extracts of an interview with German weekly Der Spiegel published Friday, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Trump’s verbal attacks against Germany endangered the West’s security.

Spiegel quoted Maas saying that “Europe can’t accept that what’s been built up over many years is intentionally damaged for the thrill of being provocative.”

Trump had claimed at a Wednesday breakfast with NATO’s secretary general that a new natural gas pipeline to Russia has left Germany “captive” to Moscow.

Maas told Spiegel that “we aren’t prisoners, neither to Russia nor to the U.S.”

His predecessor, Sigmar Gabriel, told the magazine that “Trump endangers world peace by consciously splitting the Western alliance and disregarding its values.