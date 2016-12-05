Floods kill 13 people in central Vietnam

By The Associated Press

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Floods from torrential rains have killed 13 people in central Vietnam, with more rain forecast for the region.

Local disaster officials said Monday that floods since late November have killed six people in Binh Dinh province and three in Quang Nam province.

The floods have largely receded, they said.

The government said in a report that another four died in Quang Ngai. The floods damaged the region’s infrastructure, agriculture and livestock, it said.

The report says a cold spell from the north is expected to bring heavy rains to the region starting Monday.

Central Vietnam is one of the country’s poorest areas, and has suffered two bouts of floods since October, killing nearly 50 people.

Vietnam is prone to floods and storms that kill hundreds of people each year.

