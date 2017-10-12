Floods caused by tropical depression kill 15 in Vietnam

Hanoi (AP) — Floods triggered by a tropical depression in Vietnam have killed 15 people and left eight others missing, officials said Wednesday.

The storm hit central Vietnam on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain to the region and to parts of northern Vietnam.

Eight people, including two children, were killed in central Nghe An province, disaster official Nguyen Thi Kim Dung said.

Provincial officials said three people died and five others were missing in the northern province of Yen Bai. In Thanh Hoa province, north of Nghe An, two people were killed and three others were missing. Disaster officials said two people died in the northern province of Hoa Binh.

Vietnam is prone to storms and floods which kill hundreds of people each year.