Far-right protesters march in Berlin, demand that Merkel go

By AP
BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of far-right protesters have marched through Berlin calling for Chancellor Angela Merkel to be removed from office.

A demonstrator wears a jacket with the writing “Patriot Deutschland” (lt. Germany Patriot) during the fourth demonstration of the right-wing populist alliance ‘Wir fuer Deutschland’ in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)

Police accompanied the protest through the German capital’s former Jewish district, at one point forcibly removing a blockade staged by far-left counter-demonstrators.

The protest began at the city’s main train station, where speakers criticized the government’s decision to allow large numbers of migrants into Germany. A crowd of up to 500 people chanted slogans such as “Merkel must go!”

A Berlin police spokesman says the event passed “relatively peacefully” apart from a few attempts by counter-protesters to break through police lines. Winfrid Wenzel was unable to immediately say whether there had been any arrests or injuries.

He said about 200 far-right protesters reached Alexanderplatz Square in the city on Saturday evening.

