Ex-Hong Kong leader gets 20 months in jail for corruption

HONG KONG (AP) — A former leader of Hong Kong has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for corruption over a luxury apartment in mainland China intended for his retirement.

Judge Andrew Chan said Monday that he was going to sentence Donald Tsang to 30 months in jail but took off 10 months because of his good character and contribution to Hong Kong.

Tsang was found guilty last week of one count of misconduct in office and not guilty on a second count.

