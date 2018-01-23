Ecuador’s president takes aim at WikiLeaks’ Assange

Quito, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s president is lashing out at WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange even as he contends his government is working behind the scenes to help him out of the Ecuadorean embassy in London.

Lenin Moreno said in a televised interview Sunday that Assange had become “more than a nuisance” after he violated terms of his asylum by interfering in other countries’ political affairs.

Ecuador granted citizenship to Assange this month in an unsuccessful attempt to provide him diplomatic immunity so he could evade arrest in Britain. Moreno said other countries and “important personalities” he didn’t name are working to mediate a solution.

Assange in 2012 sought refuge in the embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden over sex-related claims. Sweden dropped the case but Assange still faces arrest in Britain for jumping bail.