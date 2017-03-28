Cincinnati Nightclub to close for good after shooting

By AP
The operator of a Cincinnati nightclub where 1 person was killed and 16 others were injured in a shooting says the venue will close its doors for good on Friday.

Members of the ATF and local police work at a crime scene at the Cameo club after a fatal shooting, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cameo club operator Julian “Jay” Rodgers said in a statement late Monday that the club had received a notice earlier in the day from the landlord and owner of the property to vacate the premises.

Rodgers says he has notified the owner that although he had planned to move out in May due to the planned sale of the property, he will instead move out immediately.

The club voluntarily surrendered its liquor license Monday.

Police continue to search for suspects in the shooting early Sunday.

