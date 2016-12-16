China’s 1st aircraft carrier carries out live-fire exercise

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Defense Ministry says the country’s first aircraft carrier battle group has carried out its first live-fire exercise.

It said Thursday that dozens of ships and aircraft took part in the exercise “a few days ago” in the Bohai Sea in eastern China to test weapon performance and training levels.

The aircraft carrier, destroyers and frigates carried out exercises covering air interception, sea-based attacks and air-defense as well as reconnaissance, early warning and anti-missile systems.

The ministry posted photos on its website of China-developed J-15 fighters on the deck of the carrier, Liaoning.

China said last month that the Liaoning was ready to engage in combat, marking a milestone for a navy that has invested heavily in its ability to project power far from China’s shores.

