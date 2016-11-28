China detains 9 managers after plant collapse kills 74

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have detained nine executives responsible for a power plant where 74 workers were killed when an under-construction cooling tower collapsed.

State media reported Monday that those held included the board chairman of engineering firm Hebei Yineng, which has a history of workplace deaths in its projects.

The workers were building a circular cooling tower in the southern province of Jiangxi when the interior scaffolding collapsed last Wednesday, releasing a cascade of steel, concrete and wooden planks. It was one of China’s deadliest workplace accidents in recent years and prompted calls from government officials for stepped-up inspections and a renewed emphasis on worker safety.

Investigators previously announced the detentions of 13 people after the accident. It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspects identified Monday were included in that total.

