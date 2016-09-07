Brazil’s Rousseff vacates presidential palace after ouster

Rio de Janeiro (AP) — Dilma Rousseff moved out of Brazil’s presidential palace Tuesday, six days after senators voted to impeach and remove her from office.

A crowd of supporters cheered the country’s first female president outside the Alvorada Palace in the capital of Brasilia, some giving her flowers and other gifts.

The news portal G1 showed her later being greeted by supporters at the airport and boarding a plane. Rousseff has said she planned to return to her hometown of Porto Alegre in southern Brazil.

Rousseff was removed from office Wednesday for breaking fiscal responsibility laws in her management of the federal budget.

She denies the accusations. She says her removal was a modern-day coup d’état by political enemies who wanted her out office.

Former Vice President Michel Temer is now president and will serve out Rousseff’s term, which runs through 2018.