Brazilian authorities say 7 prisoners die in Amazonas prison

SAO PAULO (AP) — Seven inmates have died in a penitentiary in a northern Brazilian state where riots left dozens of prisoners dead earlier this year, according to authorities.

Six of the prisoners died Friday at the Puraquequara prison in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, the state prison administration said. The seventh body was found Saturday, according to a second statement. It was not clear when the seventh death occurred.

The circumstances surrounding all of the deaths are under investigation. One of those killed had been decapitated; another appeared to have been asphyxiated.

Unlike in previous prison killings, there was no riot when the deaths occurred, according to the prison administration, and prisoners did not resist the police who responded to the crimes.

Four prisoners died at the same lockup in January, when a series of riots at Brazilian prisons left more than 120 inmates dead, including more than 50 at another Amazonas penitentiary. Some of those killed had been decapitated or dismembered in violence largely blamed on clashes between rival gangs. Those gruesome deaths raised serious questions about Brazil’s prisons, which are often overcrowded, understaffed and virtually controlled by gangs.

At Puraquequara, for instance, 1,286 prisoners are being held in a facility built for less than half that number, according to the prison administration.

