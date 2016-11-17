Bombs away? Possible WW II-era munition unearthed in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Students had to be evacuated from apartments Wednesday as a precaution after a construction crew unearthed what looked like an unexploded World War II-era bomb near Florida State University.

Police were called after the device was found in an area of student apartments being built less than a mile from the state Capitol in a trendy neighborhood dotted with shops, restaurants and a brewery. A Tallahassee police bomb squad supervisor, using binoculars from a distance, examined the artifact and determined it indeed could be a bomb, said police spokesman David Northway.

“They didn’t get very close to it,” Northway added.

Several streets around the construction site were cordoned off with yellow tape and officers blocked traffic and pedestrians from approaching. An ambulance and a firetruck were on standby.

Police said they asked officials from Eglin Air Force Base, three hours to the west, to send a squad to inspect the device. Northway said it could take several hours to put a team together, gather equipment, drive to Florida’s capital city and determine whether it was a dud or a real threat.

“We’re in a holding pattern,” he said.

While traffic nearby was snarled, students didn’t seem overly worried.

In a multi-story apartment just beyond the yellow caution tape, women on several floors hung out their windows asking officers questions, including how big the potential bomb is. An officer stretched both arms wide.

“Will we be notified if there’s a concern?” a student yelled from a second-story window. An officer replied, “The entire building will be evacuated.”

Kaylee Madden, a junior sociology major, lives directly across the street from one evacuated apartment complex.

“It’s sketchy,” she said, with a laugh. “I heard it might not work. It’s old. I’m not that scared unless it’s actually going to blow up. It’s weird.”

