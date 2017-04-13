Bangladesh militant hanged for attack aimed at British envoy

NEW DELHI (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh have executed a top leader of a banned militant group and two accomplices for their involvement in a grenade attack against a British diplomat at a popular Islamic shrine in 2004.

The attack killed three people and wounded several others. The main target was then-British High Commissioner Anwar Choudhury, who narrowly escaped.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said Thursday that Harkatul Jihad chief Mufti Hannan and one accomplice were hanged at Kashimpur Jail outside the capital late Wednesday. The third man was executed in the northeastern district of Sylhet, also late Wednesday.

Harkatul Jihad wanted to introduce Sharia law and is blamed for other attacks between 1999 and 2005 that claimed more than 100 lives.

