Bahrain hackers post threats on foreign minister’s Twitter

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hackers allied to Shiite militants in Bahrain have apparently gained access to the Twitter account of its foreign minister, posting a series of threats to the island’s royal family.

Early Saturday, posts on Foreign Minister Khalid Al Khalifa’s accounts included videos and a photograph of rifle ammunition with note saying militants planned to make “castles out of your skulls.” Some material bore the logo of Mokhtar Brigade, a militant group that has claimed bombings in the past.

Bahrain’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The threats come as Bahrain is in the midst of a major crackdown on dissent as authorities target activists, political groups and others.

Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet and an under-construction British naval base.

