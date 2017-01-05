Australia scrambles to heal military rift with Indonesia

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia is scrambling to calm tensions with Indonesia and vowing that an investigation is nearly complete into an alleged insult of Indonesian state ideology that prompted Indonesia to suspend military cooperation with Australia.

The exact cause of the rift between the two allies remained slightly murky one day after Indonesia’s announcement of the suspension took Canberra by surprise.

Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne said Thursday that the issue began in November, after an Indonesian military officer raised concerns about some teaching materials and remarks at an Army language training facility in western Australia.

Indonesian military spokesman Maj. Gen. Wuryanto said an Indonesian instructor felt a “laminated paper” displayed at the facility was insulting.

Payne said Australia had expressed regret that the incident had caused Indonesia offense.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.