Arabs urge Qatar to accept 6 principles to combat extremism

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Four Arab nations that cut ties with Qatar are urging the tiny Gulf nation to commit to six principles on combatting extremism and terrorism, and to negotiate a plan with specific measures to implement them — a step that could pave the way for an early resolution of the crisis.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain broke diplomatic relations with Qatar in early June over allegations that it supports extremist groups — a charge Qatar rejects. They initially made 13 demands, which Qatar also dismissed.

Saudi Arabia’s U.N. Ambassador Abdallah Al Mouallimi told correspondents Tuesday that the four countries are now committed to the six principles agreed to by their foreign ministers at a meeting in Cairo on July 5 — and to having Qatar support them.