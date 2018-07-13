Anti-Trump protesters march in London

London (AP) — The Latest on protests in Britain against U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit 1:40 p.m. (all times local):

Tens of thousands of people are marching in central London in the first wave of a whirlwind of protests against the visit of U.S. president Donald Trump, accusing him of torture, misogyny and racism.

Carrying placards reading “Dump Trump,” and “Can’t comb over sexism,” joyous crowds blew whistles before starting from Portland Place heading toward Oxford Circus. The main protest is set to begin later Friday

Phil Bond, 65, a musician, says that he knows that it is unlikely that the demonstrations will make any difference to the president, but he believes people in the United States will notice. He says he just wants to add “my little drop of water to the 50 gallons.”

Many protesters used humor to convey their opposition. One sign read “Trump wears poorly tailored suits,” while another proclaimed: “Overcomb Brexit.” One man was selling rolls of “Trump toilet paper” emblazoned with a picture of the president

More protests are planned in Windsor, where the Trumps will meet the queen later, and in Scotland, where the president plans to spend the weekend at one of his golf courses.