Alleged drug lord arrested in Abu Dhabi back in Manila

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A suspected Filipino drug lord, whose father was killed in an alleged gun fight in prison, has been repatriated from the United Arab Emirates to the Philippines, where officials say they hope he can provide information to bolster President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

Rolando “Kerwin” Espinosa Jr. arrived in handcuffs and a flak jacket at Manila’s airport early Friday with a police team from Abu Dhabi. National police chief Ronald dela Rosa, who has assured Espinosa’s safety, escorted him to a maximum-security facility at police headquarters.

Espinosa’s father, town mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr., was arrested last month. He had agreed to cooperate with officials but was killed Nov. 5 in an alleged gun fight with police inside his jail cell. Opponents of Duterte believe it was an intentional killing.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.