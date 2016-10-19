48 bodies recovered after ferry capsizing on Myanmar river

YANGON (AP) — Authorities say 48 bodies have been found from a ferry boat that capsized last Saturday in central Myanmar, while dozens of people are still missing.

The ferry was carrying more than 250 passengers when it capsized on the Chindwin river between Monywa and Homalin townships in the Sagaing region. Authorities say 158 people were rescued and 48 bodies have been found through Wednesday. Rescuers are continuing to search for the missing.

The cause of the capsizing was unclear but local police says the boat may have been overcrowded. A regional member of parliament said police have brought criminal charges against the helmsman alleging his negligence caused the deaths.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.