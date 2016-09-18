25 hurt in New York explosion

New York (AP) — An apparent explosion in a crowded Chelsea neighborhood of New York City on Saturday night left 25 people with minor injuries, authorities said.

Police spokesman J. Peter Donald said on Twitter that the explosion happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on West 23rd Street, which is a major thoroughfare with many restaurants.

He says several people were taken to hospitals with injuries. The Fire Department tweeted that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

No detail about the extent of damage was immediately available. A number of New York City subway routes have been affected by the incident.

Chris Gonzalez, visiting from Dallas, was having dinner with friends at a restaurant in the area.

“We felt it, we heard it, the restaurant went real quiet, the 26-year-old Gonzalez said. “It wasn’t like jolting or anything, everyone just went quiet.”

Witnesses say FBI and Homeland Security officials, along with the ATF arson and explosive task force are also at the scene.

The reports of a possible blast come hours after a pipe bomb exploded in Seaside Park, New Jersey, shortly before thousands of runners participated in a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors. No injuries were reported.