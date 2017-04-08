20 dead, over a dozen missing in Myanmar ferry capsize

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A ferry boat capsized in Myanmar’s Ayeyarwaddy delta, killing 20 people and leaving more than a dozen missing, police said.

Thirty people were rescued after the ferry capsized in the Ngawun river at around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police said around 66 people were on the ferry, which capsized after colliding with a boat carrying gravel.

The ferry was going from Pathein to Yakhinekone village. Most of the ferry’s passengers were returning from a wedding ceremony.

