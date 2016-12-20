2 Nigerian citizens sentenced for $2 million romance scam

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Nigerian citizens living outside Houston and posing as South African diplomats have been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud in a $2 million romance scam conspiracy.

U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett on Monday also ordered 49-year-old Kunle Mutiu Amoo and 62-year-old Lanre Sunday Abeobad to pay more than $86,000 in restitution.

Federal prosecutors say the two used romantic overtures on their victim and then falsely promised to repay. U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson says one person would pose as manager of a South African construction company who needed money to transfer $42 million in profits from there to the United States.

Magidson says the scam cost the victim about $2 million.

Prosecutors say the two likely face deportation proceedings following their release from prison.

