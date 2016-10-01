11 dead, 19 still missing in China after typhoon landslides

BEIJING (AP) — Eleven people have been confirmed dead in two landslides that followed the major typhoon that hit southeastern China several days ago.

An official statement issued Saturday says eight people have been found dead after a Wednesday landslide in Sucun village in Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai. Another 19 people are still missing.

Another Wednesday landslide in Zhejiang province killed three people.

Video published by the official Xinhua News Agency shows fast flood waters carrying rocks and debris rushing down a mountain and into Sucun village. About 20 homes were buried by the landslide.

Typhoon Megi brought torrential rain and strong winds into southeastern China and Taiwan, where five people died in falls and other accidents during the storm and another three were found dead after a landslide engulfed their home.

