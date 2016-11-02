1 dead, 2 hurt in multiple stabbings in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Multiple stabbings at a Vancouver entertainment complex early Tuesday left one man dead and two other people hospitalized, police said.

The stabbing death of the unidentified 25-year-old occurred amid what police said was an altercation between two groups. The fight occurred at the Plaza of Nations, which was part of the British Columbia Pavilion during Expo ’86.

In a separate incident later in the day, one person was killed and another hospitalized in a stabbing at a high school in Abbotsford southeast of Vancouver.

Acting Sgt. Brian Montague said a fight led to the multiple stabbings in Vancouver and officers were trying to determine the motive and exactly how many people were involved. He said two victims remain hospitalized, including an unnamed man listed in very serious condition.

Montague said several people were in custody, some as suspects and others as witnesses, but said no one is cooperating with police. He suggested it is gang related.

Meanwhile, police said one student was killed and another hospitalized in a separate stabbing at a high school in Abbotsford, about 70 kilometers (44 miles) southeast if Vancouver.

Police Chief Bob Rich said a man was in custody and it appeared he is not a student at the school. Rich said police were called to Abbotsford Senior Secondary School at 2:05 p.m. and arrived to find two female students with stab wounds.

Both Abbotsford Senior Secondary and Abbotsford Junior Secondary School were locked down while police searched for additional suspects, but none were found.

Rich said police have not yet confirmed the suspect’s identity and it’s not yet clear whether the suspect knew the victims.

