Pattaya – Hua Hin Ferry extends free trial period

After a few false starts the Royal Passenger Liner Ltd Company who operate the new ferry service between Pattaya and Hua Hin have been fine tuning their schedules to cope with the high tides.

The company has also extended the introductory free trial period from January the 15th until the end of the month after which a one way ticket will cost 1250thb.

High seas and stormy conditions caused the cancelation of many of the initial voyages, also the company have been training their staff and tending to any maintenance issues on the catamaran.

There will be no ferry service on the 11th, 12th and 19th of January due to scheduled maintenance.

Starting from January the 13th the departure time from Pattaya will change from 8:30am to 10:30am and passengers coming from Hua Hin to Pattaya should note that that ferry will leave earlier at 1:30pm instead of 3pm.