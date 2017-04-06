Government on pace to resolve taxi problems

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has assured the public that the government would solve all problems related to taxis.

Gen Prayut urged taxi drivers not to refuse service to any passengers while expressing his support for taxi operators to improve their services. He asked the media to steer clear of stereotypes because not all taxi drivers misbehave.

The premier said he had instructed a responsible agency to look into the possibility of registering Uber with the Department of Land Transport while citing the need for Uber taxis to have a logo as it would make the management of Uber caps easier.

As for public complaints against taxi drivers, Department of Land Transport Director-General Sanit Promwong said serious punishments are already in place to ensure that misbehaving drivers will not repeat their offenses.