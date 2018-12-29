Deputy police chief urges public not to panic over Songkhla attacks

Bangkok – The Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), Pol. Gen. Srivara Rangsibhramanakul, has urged the general public not to panic over two bomb attacks in the southern border province of Songkhla on Wednesday.

Pol. Gen. Srivara said police officers and other security agencies are doing their best to track down those responsible, while ensuring public safety during the New Year’s holiday.

Two bombs went off at Samila Beach, Songkhla, on Wednesday night. There were no injuries, but the landmark statue of a mermaid on the beach was damaged.

Pol. Gen. Srivara said the attack was likely aimed at causing turbulence during the festive period and had nothing to do with local politics.