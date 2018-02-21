THAI Signs MOU with Rolls-Royce for Trent XWB Engine Development Testing

Thai Airways International Public Co., Ltd. (THAI) and Rolls-Royce Company Limited, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Trent XWB Engine Development Testing at the Singapore Air Show, Singapore.

The Trent XWB Engine Development Testing Program tests Trent XWB engines used with Airbus A350 aircraft. THAI’s Technical Department is the first to be entrusted by Roll-Royce to participate in Trent XWB engine development with real flight simulation at THAI’s Technical Department. Engine testing is conducted regularly based on actual flights flown in order to improve engine efficiency, to comprehend various limitations to engine usage, product development and inspection plans, and for quality technical maintenance. This marks the first ever cooperation of its kind that Rolls-Royce has implemented with any customer.