On safari and the allure of Africa’s ‘Big Five’

PATTAYA – A couple years ago a young Thai university graduate cum entrepreneur by the name of Pasit Foobunma launched a concept to help people discover some of the many hidden gems of Thailand. His idea was to create custom made tours called Seeing Thailand Through Thai Eyes. These tours have proved to be very successful.

Pasit, through this work and in his role as the Vice Chairman of the South African Thai Chamber of Commerce (SATCC) has led him to embrace a new challenge, still in tourism but this time in the guise of safaris in the magnificent continent of Africa.

These private tours are tailor made to suit individuals and can cater for 2 to 6 people over a variety of days, allowing them to see the wonders of the world famous Ngorongo Crater and the Serengeti Park and to witness the grandeur of the scenery featuring Africa’s Big Five: lions, leopards, rhinos, buffalos and elephants.

Pasit has teamed up with Allan Riddell, a native of South Africa who acts as an advisor. Allan has a vast amount of experience in the organizing of safaris in Tanzania. He is also an advisor to the board of the SATCC and has many connections here on the Eastern Seaboard.

Pasit has also enrolled the cooperation of Massic travel, a highly experienced family run travel company in Pattaya who will deal with all the air travel for the tours. Guests will fly from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Nairobi then a short flight to Mount Kilimanjaro with visas on arrival.

Accommodation can be arranged to cater for the desires and budget of the travelers, from 5 star hotels to camps providing three meals a day.

Land transport is by a 4 x 4 with an English speaking driver who also acts as a guide and has a many years’ experience not only with the animals but also the terrain.

Safaris in Africa have become hugely popular in the last few years due primarily to the numerous television documentaries and even to some extent the hugely successful animated movie: The Lion King.

The memories and photographs than one can obtain on these will forever be imprinted on your mind and will no doubt make you fall in love with this magnificent country.

For more information please contact Pasit by email at [email protected]