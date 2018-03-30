Pattaya inaugurates weekend tourist train

Pattaya officials welcomed the first weekend train aimed at funneling Bangkokians to Eastern Seaboard tourist attractions.

Tanongsak Pongprasert, deputy governor of the State Railway of Thailand, was joined at the Pattaya Train Station by city spokesman Pinit Maneerat, Chonburi Secretary Woranan Yimongkol, civil servants, city council members and local politicians to inaugurate the “Six-Stop Train by the Sea” service March 17.

Once tourists alighted for their tour of Naklua’s Sanctuary of Truth, the officials boarded and rode to the next stop at the Pattaya Floating Market.

The dedicated Saturday and Sunday trains leave Bangkok’s Hua Lumphong rail station at 6:45 a.m. on tickets that are all-inclusive tours that include transportation, guided tours, shuttle service and, if necessary, accommodations. Prices run 300-1,200 baht.

The train stops first in Sriracha, with the Sriracha Tiger Zoo running the tour there. In North Pattaya, the Tourist Attraction Club takes passengers to the Sanctuary of Truth. Following stops are at the Pattaya Floating Market, Ramayana Water Park, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden and Sea Turtle Conservation Center.

Each stop includes multiple activities and alternate choices for the main activity.

The train, with three air-conditioned coaches, carries up to 64 people. The return trip departs Plutaluang at 3:50 p.m., reaches the Pattaya Train Station at 4:25 p.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Bangkok at 6:55 p.m.