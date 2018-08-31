Nakhon Nayok showcases adventure tourism destinations

The Nakhon Nayok Sports & Adventure Tourism 2018 campaign is scheduled to take place throughout September this year, which will showcase the potential of the province’s sports and adventure attractions, as well as other notable destinations.

Notable activities include a longboat race on August 29th at Tha Chang in the provincial capital, a cycling trail through the city, rock climbing on September 8th at Khun Dan Prakarn Chon Dam, and cross-country cycling on September 9th at Khao Lon.

The event also highlights the country’s art and culture, local ways of life and natural splendor. Tours include a nature trail from September 4th – 5th, a temple and village tour from September 12th – 13th and a religious pilgrimage on September 19th – 20th. Those interested can find out more information at the Nakhon Nayok Tourism and Sports Office.