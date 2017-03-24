Bangkok gears up for 4 international events

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and their supporters have teamed up to organize several big international events which are to take place from March onwards.

TCEB Chairman of the Board Weerasak Kowsurat, announced on Friday that Bangkok Entertainment Fest 2017 would be held from March to May to promote the country’s digital and entertainment industries in the global arena.

Bangkok International Digital Content Festival (BIDC) 2017 was the first to mark the beginning of Bangkok Entertainment Fest 2017. BIDC, which took place between 20th and 24th March at Centara Grand at Central World, gave local and foreign game and animation developers the opportunity to display their innovations, discuss business opportunities and get their creations recognized.

Games, toys, films and comic companies from around the world will be in the capital city to join the Thailand Comic Con 2017 to be held at Siam Paragon from 21st to 23rd April. Toy lovers and collectors will then be treated to the Thailand Toy Expo 2017 which will run from 4th to 7th May at Central World on Ratchaprasong Road.

Performance arts enthusiasts will also have an opportunity to enjoy selected theatrical pieces from different countries at the Bangkok Theater Festival Asia Focus 2017. The event will take place from 25th May to 4th June at Thong Lor Art Space. (NNT)