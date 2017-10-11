4,000 Taiwanese conventioneers eye Pattaya

More than 4,000 Taiwanese conventioneers are expected to visit Thailand next year following Pattaya’s sales pitch at a Bangkok travel show.

City Councilman Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn met with Katherine Tan, assistant manager of the CCT Express travel agency during her visit to Pattaya Sept. 29.

The visit came after Pattaya Deputy Mayor Bandit Kun­najukr manned Pattaya’s both at the ITB & CMA and CTW Asia-Pacific 2017 show in Bangkok, where 50 countries showed off their travel products and services.

CCT Express operates in Thailand and in Taiwan, focusing on seminars, educational visits and convention. They create packages for corporate travelers that include airfare, accommodation and more.

Tan said she was impressed by Pattaya’s presentation as a MICE city and expects to book more than 4,000 ethnic Chinese business travelers to visit the city next year.

Sinchai suggested a good time for the tour group to come would be in May when Pattaya holds its Amazing Seafood Festival, which not so coincidentally, occurs during the low season.