Today in History – Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016

Today is Sunday, Nov. 6, the 311th day of 2016. There are 55 days left in the year.

On Nov. 6, 1860, former Illinois congressman Abraham Lincoln of the Republican Party was elected President of the United States as he defeated John Breckinridge, John Bell and Stephen Douglas.

In 1861, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was elected to a six-year term of office.

In 1906, Republican Charles Evans Hughes was elected governor of New York, defeating newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst.

In 1928, in a first, the results of Republican Herbert Hoover’s presidential election victory over Democrat Alfred E. Smith were flashed onto an electric wraparound sign on the New York Times building.

In 1934, Nebraska voters approved dissolving their two-chamber legislature in favor of a nonpartisan, single (or “unicameral”) legislative body, which was implemented in 1937.

In 1944, British official Lord Moyne was assassinated in Cairo, Egypt, by members of the Zionist Stern gang.

In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower won re-election, defeating Democrat Adlai E. Stevenson.

In 1962, Democrat Edward M. Kennedy was elected Senator from Massachusetts.

In 1976, Benjamin L. Hooks was chosen to be the new executive director of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, succeeding Roy Wilkins.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan won re-election by a landslide over former Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic challenger.

In 1986, former Navy radioman John A. Walker Jr., the admitted head of a family spy ring, was sentenced in Baltimore to life imprisonment. (Walker died in prison in 2014 at age 77.)

In 1990, about one-fifth of the Universal Studios backlot in southern California was destroyed in an arson fire.

In 2012, President Barack Obama was elected to a second term of office, defeating Republican challenger Mitt Romney.

Ten years ago: On the eve of midterm elections, Democrats criticized Republicans as stewards of a stale status quo while President George W. Bush campaigned from Florida to Arkansas to Texas in a drive to preserve GOP control of Congress. Kenny Chesney won entertainer of the year and Brooks & Dunn’s inspirational song “Believe” won three trophies, including single and song of the year, at the 40th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

Five years ago: Greece’s embattled prime minister, George Papandreou, and its main opposition leader, Antonis Samaras, agreed to form an interim government to ensure the country’s new European debt deal. Geoffrey Mutai (jahf-FREE’ MOO’-ty) of Kenya shattered the course record in the New York City Marathon, winning the men’s title in 2:05:06, while Firehiwot (FRAY’-waht) Dado of Ethiopia made a stunning comeback for her first major marathon title in 2:23:15.

One year ago: Ending a seven-year political saga, President Barack Obama killed the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, declaring it would have undercut U.S. efforts to clinch a global climate change deal at the center of his environmental legacy.

