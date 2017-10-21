Today in History, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017

By The Associated Press

Today is Saturday, Oct. 21, the 294th day of 2017. There are 71 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

In 1805, a British fleet commanded by Adm. Horatio Nelson defeated a French-Spanish fleet in the Battle of Trafalgar; Nelson, however, was killed.

On this date:

In 1097, Crusaders led by Godfrey of Bouillon, Bohemund of Taranto, and Raymond IV, Count of Toulouse, begin the Siege of Antioch.

In 1209, Otto IV is crowned emperor of the Holy Roman Empire by Pope Innocent III.

In 1520, Ferdinand Magellan discovers a strait now known as Strait of Magellan.

In 1854, Florence Nightingale and a staff of 38 nurses are sent to the Crimean War.

In 1931, The Sakurakai, a secret society in the Imperial Japanese Army, launches an abortive coup d’état attempt.

In 1940, the first edition of the Ernest Hemingway novel For Whom the Bell Tolls is published.

In 1941, superheroine Wonder Woman made her debut in All-Star Comics issue No. 8.

In 1942, the MGM musical “For Me and My Gal,” starring Judy Garland and featuring the film debut of Gene Kelly, premiered in New York.

In 1966, 144 people, 116 of them children, were killed when a coal waste landslide engulfed a school and some 20 houses in Aberfan, Wales.

In 1967, the Israeli destroyer INS Eilat was sunk by Egyptian missile boats near Port Said; 47 Israeli crew members were lost.

In 1986, pro-Iranian kidnappers in Lebanon abducted American Edward Tracy (he was released in Aug. 1991).

In 1994, in Seoul, 32 people are killed when the Seongsu Bridge collapses.

Today’s Birthdays:

Actress Joyce Randolph is 93. Rock singer Manfred Mann is 77. Musician Steve Cropper (Booker T. & the MG’s) is 76. TV’s Judge Judy Sheindlin is 75. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is 68. Actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson is 68. Singer Julian Cope is 60. Actor Ken Watanabe is 58. Actor Will Estes is 39. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is 37. Actress Charlotte Sullivan is 34.

Thought for Today:

“A man is what he thinks about all day long.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson, American essayist, poet and philosopher (1803-1882).