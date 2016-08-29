Today in History – Monday, Aug. 29, 2016

Today is Monday, Aug. 29, the 242nd day of 2016. There are 124 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Aug. 29, 1966, the Beatles concluded their fourth American tour with their last public concert, held at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

On this date:

In 1533, the last Incan King of Peru, Atahualpa (ah-tuh-WAHL’-puh), was executed on orders of Spanish conqueror Francisco Pizarro.

In 1877, the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Brigham Young, died in Salt Lake City, Utah, at age 76.

In 1910, Korean Emperor Sunjong abdicated as the Japan-Korea Annexation Treaty went into effect.

In 1935, the film “Top Hat,” starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, premiered at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

In 1944, 15,000 American troops of the 28th Infantry Division marched down the Champs Elysees (shahms ay-lee-ZAY’) in Paris as the French capital continued to celebrate its liberation from the Nazis.

In 1952, the composition 4’33” (“Four Minutes, Thirty-three Seconds”) by avant-garde composer John Cage premiered in Woodstock, New York, as David Tudor sat down at a piano, shut the keyboard lid, and, for four minutes and 33 seconds, played … nothing.

In 1958, pop superstar Michael Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana.

In 1965, Gemini 5, carrying astronauts Gordon Cooper and Charles “Pete” Conrad, splashed down in the Atlantic after 8 days in space.

In 1972, swimmer Mark Spitz of the United States won the third of his seven gold medals at the Munich Olympics, finishing first in the 200-meter freestyle.

In 1981, broadcaster and world traveler Lowell Thomas died in Pawling, New York, at age 89.

In 1996, the Democratic National Convention in Chicago nominated Al Gore for a second term as vice president. Earlier in the day, President Bill Clinton’s chief political strategist, Dick Morris, resigned amid a scandal over his relationship with a prostitute.

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, Louisiana, bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.

Ten years ago: President George W. Bush visited New Orleans one year after Hurricane Katrina devastated the region to offer comfort and hope to residents. Tropical Storm Ernesto’s leading edge drenched Miami and the rest of southern Florida.

Five years ago: In a sign Moammar Gadhafi had lost grip on his country, his wife and three of his children fled Libya to neighboring Algeria. Grammy-winning blues musician David “Honey Boy” Edwards, believed to be the oldest surviving Delta bluesman, died in his Chicago home at age 96.

One year ago: Church bells rang marking the decade since Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast; local and congressional leaders laid wreaths at a memorial in New Orleans holding the unclaimed and unidentified bodies from the deadly storm. An Egyptian court sentenced three journalists for Al-Jazeera English to three years in prison for broadcasting “false news,” sparking an international outcry. Triple Crown winner American Pharoah lost to Keen Ice in the $1.6 million Travers Stakes before a stunned crowd at Saratoga Race Course. Author and motivational speaker Wayne W. Dyer, 75, died in Hawaii.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Betty Lynn (TV: “The Andy Griffith Show”) is 90. Movie director William Friedkin is 81. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is 80. Actor Elliott Gould is 78. Movie director Joel Schumacher is 77. TV personality Robin Leach is 75. Actress Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 64. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew is 61. Dancer-choreographer Mark Morris is 60. Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 60. Actress Rebecca DeMornay is 57. Singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello (n-DAY’-gay-OH’-chehl-oh) is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Carl Martin (Shai) is 46. Actress Carla Gugino is 45. Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 41. Actor John Hensley is 39. Actress Kate Simses (TV: “Dr. Ken”) is 37. Rock musician David Desrosiers (Simple Plan) is 36. Rapper A+ is 34. Actress Jennifer Landon is 33. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 31. Actress-singer Lea Michele is 30. Actress Charlotte Ritchie (TV: “Call the Midwife”) is 27. Actress Nicole Gale Anderson is 26. Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 23.

Thought for Today: “Whom the gods wish to destroy they first call promising.” — Cyril Connolly, British journalist-writer (1903-1974).

