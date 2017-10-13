Today in History, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017

By The Associated Press

Today is Friday, Oct. 13, the 286th day of 2017. There are 79 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Oct. 13, 1792, the cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.

On this date:

In A.D. 54, Roman Emperor Claudius I died, poisoned apparently at the behest of his wife, Agrippina.

In 1307, King Philip IV of France ordered the arrests of the Knights Templar on charges of heresy.

In 1773, the Whirlpool Galaxy was discovered by Charles Messier.

In 1821, the Declaration of Independence of the Mexican Empire is publicly proclaimed.

In 1884, the International Meridian Conference votes on a resolution to establish the meridian passing through the Observatory of Greenwich, in London, as the initial meridian for longitude.

In 1917, the “Miracle of the Sun” is witnessed by an estimated 70,000 people in the Cova da Iria in Fátima, Portugal.

In 1923, Ankara replaces Istanbul as the capital of Turkey.

In 1943, the new government of Italy sides with the Allies and declares war on Germany.

In 1962, Edward Albee’s four-character drama “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” opened on Broadway.

In 1972, a Uruguayan chartered flight carrying 45 people crashed in the Andes; survivors resorted to feeding off the remains of some of the dead in order to stay alive until they were rescued more than two months later.

In 1981, voters in Egypt participated in a referendum to elect Vice President Hosni Mubarak the new president, one week after the assassination of Anwar Sadat.

In 2010, rescuers in Chile using a missile-like escape capsule pulled 33 men one by one to fresh air and freedom 69 days after they were trapped in a collapsed mine a half-mile underground.

Today’s Birthdays:

Greek singer and politician Nana Mouskouri is 83. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 76. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 70. Singer Marie Osmond is 58. Former NFL football player Jerry Rice is 55. Actress Kelly Preston is 55. Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 48. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 46. Singer Ashanti is 37. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe is 35.

Thought for Today:

“Nobody holds a good opinion of a man who has a low opinion of himself.” — Anthony Trollope, English author (1815-1882).