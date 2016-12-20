Zipline company may operate in prohibited forest zone

The Forest Department has been asked by Mae On district chief officer to investigate whether a zipline operator in Ban Mae Kampong is operating in 1A watershed area which is prohibited.

Ms Pattharaporn Laijood, Mae On district chief officer, told reporters on Monday that she suspected the zipline operator, Night of the Gibbons, might be operating in the prohibited zone even though it claimed that legally rented the land from four locals who have So Kor 1 land right.

The call for the investigation by forest officials followed an accident last Friday when three Israeli tourists suffered injuries in an accident while riding zipline.

Despite the accident, the zipline operations continue as usual.

It was reported that the Chiang Mai’s tourism and sports office found out that the registration papers of the operator were improper.