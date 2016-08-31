Zika infection in Thailand is not widespread: Disease Control Department

The Disease Control Department has dismissed as inaccurate a report of the Disease Control and Prevention Centre of the European Union placing Thailand as a country with widespread Zika infection in the last three months.

The department director-general, Dr Amnuay Kajeena, explained on Tuesday that since Thailand had never submitted any report about Zika infection to the European Union, it was assumed that the report might be based on press reports which were not accurate.

He suggested that the EU’s disease control and prevention centre should base its report on the data of the World Health Organisation.

WHO has placed Thailand among countries with scattered Zika infection which also include Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore, said Dr Amnuay, adding that Zika infection which used to affect 16 provinces has now reduced to six provinces without any new cases.