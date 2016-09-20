Yingluck hopes to be last PM to be overthrown in a coup

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra said she hopes to be the last Thai political leader to be ousted in a military coup.

In her Facebook post to mark the 10th anniversary of the September 19 coup in which her brother, Thaksin, was removed from power, Yingluck said that the September 19 overthrow was no different from the one that took place on May 22, 2014, when her government was ousted by the military following a month-long violent protest in Bangkok led by the People’s Democratic Reform Committee.

Although a couple of years have passed since the latest coup, it appears that this cycle will never disappear from the Thai society, she said in her post, adding that every time there is a military overthrow of the government, Thailand will lose an opportunity to stand in the world’s arena in grace, deprived of development, economic and trade cooperation and investment from other countries, while rights and liberties are curtailed.

She said she hopes another coup will not recur in her lifetime and that she will be the last prime minister ousted in such a manner.