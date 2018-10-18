Yala denies measles vaccine shortage

Yala – The Yala Provincial Public Health Office has blamed the rising death toll in the province from a measles outbreak due to the victims not being vaccinated at an age, and not because of a vaccine shortage.

Dr Songkran Maichum said that local officials have recently administered over 5,000 doses of measles vaccine, with no shortage in sight.

He explained that the recent six measles deaths were because the patients had failed to seek medical attention at Yala Provincial Hospital early enough and subsequently died of health complications. He also blamed the fatalities on the lack of vaccination at an early age.

Dr Songkran said the Yala Provincial Public Health Office will now give priority to patients with symptoms of asthma and quarantine measles patients to prevent transmission.