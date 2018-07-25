World’s largest freshwater pearl farm to be built in Phetchaburi

Phetchaburi – Thailand’s Phetchaburi province is going to have the world’s largest freshwater pearl farm after the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) approved the idea.

During a recent meeting in Ratchaburi, Pol Gen Pichit Kuandachakupt, the President of the Committee on Religions, Arts, Culture and Tourism of the NLA, said that the NLA had endorsed the project because it is in line with the government’s policy on farming development.

Phetchaburi Deputy Governor, Nattawut Petchpromsorn, and Chairman of Thai Union High-Tech Pearl Cultivation Co Ltd, Kraisorn Chansiri, were among those attending the meeting.

The establishment of the freshwater pearl farm in Ratchaburi will create 5,000 jobs. It will be constructed as a joint effort between Thai Union High Tech Pearl Cultivation Co Ltd and a Chinese company. A survey has been conducted to determine if there would be any impact on the environment.

Local government agencies are also expected to get involved in the implementation of the project to ensure it benefits the economy. The Phetchaburi deputy governor cited the need for those overseeing the establishment to obtain land title deeds prior to the construction to avoid building it on public spaces.

The Chairman of Thai Union High Tech Peark Cultivation Co Ltd said his company will abide by the law, expressing hope that it will boost the economy of Phetchaburi.