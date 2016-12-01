World’s largest flag is hoisted in Chiangsan

Thailand was yesterday booked in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the world’s largest tricolour flag when it was hoisted to the country’s tallest mast in Chiang Rai province.

The hoisting of the flag was presided over by the director of the Thai Flag Museum Mr Pruetipol Prachumpol at Ban Doi Srakaew in Tambon Pasak, Chiangsan district, witnesses by officials from the Guinness Book of World Records.

The flag is 42 metres wide and 63 metres long.

Three cranes were used to raise the flag to the mast before it was hoisted to the top.

The flag will be kept at a place in the Golden Triangle at Ban Sobruak which will be later developed into a historic centre of Thai ancient Yonok kingdom.