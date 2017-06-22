World Refugee Day observed in Kanchanaburi

KANCHANABURI – A World Refugee Day event was held at Ban Ton Yang Refugee Camp in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province, to mark World Refugee Day on Tuesday.

Chief of Sangkhla Buri district Pakorn Kannawanlee presided over the opening ceremony where he was joined by representatives from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), non-governmental organizations, soldiers, border police and refugees.

The opening ceremony was followed by a refugee student choir, a talent show and a video presentation. Education is provided for children of refugees at Ban Ton Yang Refugee Camp.

Ban Ton Yang Refugee Camp was set up in 1997 under the management of UNHCR to care for asylum-seekers fleeing the war between Myanmar government and minorities in the past. There are currently 3,000 refugees at the camp.

Refugees at various camps along the Thai-Burmese border are hopeful that they will be able to return to their homeland as the situation has become more peaceful. Currently, there are 9 refugee camps in Thailand.

Observed on June 20th, World Refugee Day is dedicated to raising awareness of the situation of refugees throughout the world.