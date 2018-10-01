Wissanu: No law can require Gen Prayut to resign as NCPO chief

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs Wissanu Krea-ngam has confirmed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is not obligated to step down as head of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

Asked about Gen Prayut’s future after declaring his interest in politics, DPM Wissanu said Gen Prayut doesn’t have to resign as NCPO chief whether he wishes to join a political party or decides to run in the forthcoming election.

He added that Gen Prayut’s interest in politics doesn’t come as a surprise because the premier has always cared about the country’s future and the wellbeing of Thai citizens.

Similarly, Wissanu said other cabinet members are allowed to join a party or stay on as a political office holder.

He also declined to comment on whether or not he will join the next elected government if invited, but said he doesn’t see himself as a party member.