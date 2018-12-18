Winter festival proves a big hit with Thais and foreigners

Bangkok – This year’s winter festival “Love and Warmth at Winter’s End, the River of Rattanakosin” has become one of the most visited venues in Thailand since it began on December 9. Inspired by the reigning monarch, HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, the festival, the second of its kind, aims to cultivate love and unity among Thai people as well as illustrate the long-standing bond between the royal institution and the people of Thailand.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in traditional Thai costumes as worn during the reign of King Rama V, or other costumes made of Thai fabrics.

The festival features shops overseen by royal family members, a wide array of delicacies, exhibitions for visitors to learn about the history of Rattanakosin, cultural and traditional performances, rare plant species, and artistic recreations such as the model of Aisawan Thipphaya-at Pavilion, the Thai-style pavilion in the middle of a lake at Bang Pa-In in Ayutthaya, royal barges, and a record of buildings from the early Rattanakosin period, up to the present day.

Festival goers also have the opportunity to take part in Thai-style lucky draws. Proceeds will be used to help the underprivileged and the needy in all regions of Thailand.

Being held at the Royal Plaza and Sanam Suea Pa in Bangkok, the festival will conclude on January 19, 2019.